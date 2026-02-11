BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

Amid escalating tensions, the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, has called for an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after what he termed as derogatory remarks made during a session in the J&K Assembly.

BJP members protested by walking out, citing Abdullah's refusal to retract his statements as a failure on the part of the government to address bias in the legislative process.

The opposition accused Abdullah of arrogance and criticized the assembly's leadership, claiming biased actions that undermine the independence of the House's functioning.

