Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma demanded an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over derogatory remarks made during the J&K Assembly session. The BJP staged a walkout after Abdullah's refusal to retract the statements, accusing him of arrogance and the government of bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:17 IST
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions, the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, has called for an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after what he termed as derogatory remarks made during a session in the J&K Assembly.

BJP members protested by walking out, citing Abdullah's refusal to retract his statements as a failure on the part of the government to address bias in the legislative process.

The opposition accused Abdullah of arrogance and criticized the assembly's leadership, claiming biased actions that undermine the independence of the House's functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026