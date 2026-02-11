Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Opposition MPs submitted a notice to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, but it contained multiple errors, prompting a directive for correction. The incorrect notice was quickly withdrawn and amended, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Speaker Om Birla, adhering to protocol, has opted to step aside from his duties until the no-confidence motion against him is reviewed and resolved by the Lok Sabha. The revised notice has since been submitted and is slated for consideration when the Budget session resumes on March 9.

The opposition, citing Birla's alleged partisan conduct, initiated the motion under Article 94C of the Constitution. The Speaker retains his right to defend himself as per Article 96, though he may not cast a deciding vote. The situation unfolds amid rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)