High-Stakes Probe into Maharashtra Plane Crash

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of the ongoing DGCA probe into the jet crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others. With the black box recovered, he urged patience until investigation results are released, addressing concerns of potential sabotage raised by Rohit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the ongoing investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) into the recent plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis urged the public to await the investigation's findings before drawing any conclusions.

The tragic incident occurred when a Learjet aircraft crashed near Pune's Baramati airstrip, resulting in five fatalities, including Pawar, the pilot, and co-pilot. The black box has been recovered, signaling the commencement of thorough investigations on multiple fronts.

In response to allegations made by Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, suggesting possible sabotage, Fadnavis reassured that the investigative processes are in motion with the involvement of expert agencies. The Chief Minister had previously requested a detailed probe from the Union aviation ministry, emphasizing the importance of learning from this tragedy to enhance aviation safety.

