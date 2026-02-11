High-Stakes Probe into Maharashtra Plane Crash

In a crucial development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the ongoing investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) into the recent plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis urged the public to await the investigation's findings before drawing any conclusions.

The tragic incident occurred when a Learjet aircraft crashed near Pune's Baramati airstrip, resulting in five fatalities, including Pawar, the pilot, and co-pilot. The black box has been recovered, signaling the commencement of thorough investigations on multiple fronts.

In response to allegations made by Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, suggesting possible sabotage, Fadnavis reassured that the investigative processes are in motion with the involvement of expert agencies. The Chief Minister had previously requested a detailed probe from the Union aviation ministry, emphasizing the importance of learning from this tragedy to enhance aviation safety.