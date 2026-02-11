Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's 'Farewell Budget'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday, calling the Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2026-27 a 'farewell budget.' Yadav asserted that the BJP would not retain power post-2027 Assembly elections.

He raised concerns over the budget's size being lauded as an achievement. Instead, Yadav questioned the execution, noting that, on average, less than 50% of allocated funds were utilized by the government.

Highlighting unused funds in crucial sectors like education and health, Yadav depicted the administration's inability to manage resources effectively. He contended that the inefficiency casts doubts on the ruling party's governance capabilities ahead of pivotal elections.

