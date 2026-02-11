Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's 'Farewell Budget'

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, labeled the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 as a 'farewell budget.' Criticizing the BJP, he pointed out that the government failed to utilize even half of its budget allocations in key sectors, indicating administrative incompetence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:03 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's 'Farewell Budget'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday, calling the Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2026-27 a 'farewell budget.' Yadav asserted that the BJP would not retain power post-2027 Assembly elections.

He raised concerns over the budget's size being lauded as an achievement. Instead, Yadav questioned the execution, noting that, on average, less than 50% of allocated funds were utilized by the government.

Highlighting unused funds in crucial sectors like education and health, Yadav depicted the administration's inability to manage resources effectively. He contended that the inefficiency casts doubts on the ruling party's governance capabilities ahead of pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Missile Red Line: An Unyielding Stance in Global Diplomacy

Iran's Missile Red Line: An Unyielding Stance in Global Diplomacy

 Global
2
Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

 Global
3
Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

 Poland
4
Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026