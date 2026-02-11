Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's 'Farewell Budget'
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, labeled the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 as a 'farewell budget.' Criticizing the BJP, he pointed out that the government failed to utilize even half of its budget allocations in key sectors, indicating administrative incompetence ahead of the 2027 elections.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday, calling the Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2026-27 a 'farewell budget.' Yadav asserted that the BJP would not retain power post-2027 Assembly elections.
He raised concerns over the budget's size being lauded as an achievement. Instead, Yadav questioned the execution, noting that, on average, less than 50% of allocated funds were utilized by the government.
Highlighting unused funds in crucial sectors like education and health, Yadav depicted the administration's inability to manage resources effectively. He contended that the inefficiency casts doubts on the ruling party's governance capabilities ahead of pivotal elections.
