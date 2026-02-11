Rahul Gandhi's Light-hearted Banter in Lok Sabha

In a light-hearted exchange during a session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi promised to be less aggressive in his speech, acknowledging presiding officer Jagdambika Pal's presence.

The conversation took on an amiable tone as Gandhi fondly recalled Pal's previous affiliation with their party, saying, "We have fondness for you." Pal humorously noted Gandhi's current position on opposition benches as a consequence of ignoring his past advice.

This dialogue highlighted a cordial relationship transcending party lines, with Pal encouraging Gandhi toward a more constructive path while recalling his switch from Congress to the BJP.

