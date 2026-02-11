Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Light-hearted Banter in Lok Sabha

During a Lok Sabha session, Rahul Gandhi engaged in a light-hearted exchange with presiding officer Jagdambika Pal. Gandhi promised a less aggressive speech, acknowledging Pal's past advice. Despite political differences, the dialogue highlighted mutual respect and past connections between the Congress leader and the BJP member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Light-hearted Banter in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a light-hearted exchange during a session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi promised to be less aggressive in his speech, acknowledging presiding officer Jagdambika Pal's presence.

The conversation took on an amiable tone as Gandhi fondly recalled Pal's previous affiliation with their party, saying, "We have fondness for you." Pal humorously noted Gandhi's current position on opposition benches as a consequence of ignoring his past advice.

This dialogue highlighted a cordial relationship transcending party lines, with Pal encouraging Gandhi toward a more constructive path while recalling his switch from Congress to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Mexico's Inflation Dilemma: Skepticism Over 3% Target

Bank of Mexico's Inflation Dilemma: Skepticism Over 3% Target

 Global
2
Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Policies

Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Polici...

 India
3
Mechanized Road Sweeping: A New Dawn for Air Quality Management

Mechanized Road Sweeping: A New Dawn for Air Quality Management

 India
4
Assam's Clean Electoral Roll: Voter List Refined for Upcoming Polls

Assam's Clean Electoral Roll: Voter List Refined for Upcoming Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026