Rahul Gandhi's Light-hearted Banter in Lok Sabha
During a Lok Sabha session, Rahul Gandhi engaged in a light-hearted exchange with presiding officer Jagdambika Pal. Gandhi promised a less aggressive speech, acknowledging Pal's past advice. Despite political differences, the dialogue highlighted mutual respect and past connections between the Congress leader and the BJP member.
- Country:
- India
In a light-hearted exchange during a session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi promised to be less aggressive in his speech, acknowledging presiding officer Jagdambika Pal's presence.
The conversation took on an amiable tone as Gandhi fondly recalled Pal's previous affiliation with their party, saying, "We have fondness for you." Pal humorously noted Gandhi's current position on opposition benches as a consequence of ignoring his past advice.
This dialogue highlighted a cordial relationship transcending party lines, with Pal encouraging Gandhi toward a more constructive path while recalling his switch from Congress to the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
