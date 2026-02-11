Left Menu

Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections

An unexpected political alliance in Maharashtra's Chandrapur civic body elections has led to a BJP mayor, provoking tensions between MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. The decision of Sena (UBT) corporators to support BJP has raised questions about Opposition unity, revealing deep factional divides within Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:03 IST
Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra has been shaken following the unexpected results in Chandrapur's civic body elections. MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have entered into a bitter dispute after the former supported the rival BJP in the mayoral polls.

Despite Congress emerging as the single largest party, internal divisions saw a BJP candidate winning the mayoral position, raising questions about the unity of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Congress for its inability to secure power, while Congress leaders rebutted, demanding explanations from their ally about this political twist.

TRENDING

1
Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

 India
2
Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

 Global
3
Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

 India
4
High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026