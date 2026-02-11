Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections
An unexpected political alliance in Maharashtra's Chandrapur civic body elections has led to a BJP mayor, provoking tensions between MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. The decision of Sena (UBT) corporators to support BJP has raised questions about Opposition unity, revealing deep factional divides within Congress.
The political landscape in Maharashtra has been shaken following the unexpected results in Chandrapur's civic body elections. MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have entered into a bitter dispute after the former supported the rival BJP in the mayoral polls.
Despite Congress emerging as the single largest party, internal divisions saw a BJP candidate winning the mayoral position, raising questions about the unity of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Congress for its inability to secure power, while Congress leaders rebutted, demanding explanations from their ally about this political twist.
