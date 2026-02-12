If you want to hang us, we are ready: Cong's Venugopal on notice to cancel Rahul's LS membership

''We are not bothered about any motions and if you want to hang us, we are ready for that also,'' said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal lashed out at the government over Gandhi's certain remarks in the House being expunged from the records on Wednesday, saying questions were asked as to why ''we took an extreme position'' to submit a notice for the removal of the Lok Sabha speaker. The answer to that is ''we have not been getting justice from the chair'', he said. His remarks came after Dubey said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Gandhi, and demanded that the former Congress chief's Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life. Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice, he has stated how the Leader of the opposition visits foreign countries, joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and ''colludes'' with anti-India elements. Asked about the ruling party's actions against Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the budget, Venugopal said, ''Which privilege has Rahul Gandhi broken? They removed his membership last time. ''What happened afterwards was that people ensured his victory with more votes compared to that of Modi ji... We are not bothered about any motions, if you want to hang us, we are ready for that also... we will continue to tell the truth in Parliament.'' On Gandhi's remarks being expunged, Venugopal said the government is pressuring the chair not to give a chance to the members of the opposition to speak. ''Whatever Rahul ji said is completely expunged from the records. Whatever Nirmala Sitharaman said, the same remarks were included in the records. The government has double standards... This Parliament is running for the government, not for the opposition,'' he said.

