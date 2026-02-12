Left Menu

French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by June

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:50 IST
Conrete decisions ​should be ‌taken by ​the European Union on how to ‌make the region more competitive by June, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"It's ‌important that we go fast ‌and that we have very concrete decisions between now and June and we'll look ⁠at ​where we ⁠are in June and if we're not ⁠advancing at 27 then to give ourselves ​the option to do reinforced ⁠cooperations to go faster," he told reporters in ⁠the ​Alden Biesen Castle in Belgium, where he meeting with the ⁠bloc's 27 heads of states and governments ⁠to ⁠discuss ways to regain competitiveness.

