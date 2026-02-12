French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by June
Conrete decisions should be taken by the European Union on how to make the region more competitive by June, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"It's important that we go fast and that we have very concrete decisions between now and June and we'll look at where we are in June and if we're not advancing at 27 then to give ourselves the option to do reinforced cooperations to go faster," he told reporters in the Alden Biesen Castle in Belgium, where he meeting with the bloc's 27 heads of states and governments to discuss ways to regain competitiveness.
