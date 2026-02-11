Left Menu

The name of Fabrice Aidan appears in more than 200 documents released ‌by the U.S. Department of Justice, including emails he sent to Epstein between 2010 and 2016 from both his personal and U.N. accounts. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his ministry had initiated its own administrative investigation and disciplinary proceedings against Aidan, and described the allegations as "extremely serious." Prosecutors in Paris will decide whether to open a criminal investigation. Reuters was unable to reach ‌Aidan for comment via his X handle.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:41 IST
UPDATE 1-French government alerts prosecutor to diplomat with Epstein ties

​France's foreign minister has notified prosecutors about a middle-ranking French diplomat who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and is suspected of transferring United Nations documents to the late convicted sex offender. The name of Fabrice Aidan appears in more than 200 documents released ‌by the U.S. Department of Justice, including emails he sent to Epstein between 2010 and 2016 from both his personal and U.N. accounts.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his ministry had initiated its own administrative investigation and disciplinary proceedings against Aidan, and described the allegations as "extremely serious." Prosecutors in Paris will decide whether to open a criminal investigation.

Reuters was unable to reach ‌Aidan for comment via his X handle. His LinkedIn account appeared to have been deleted, Reuters' online searches found. The U.N. documents in question include U.N. Security Council briefings ‌and reports. A readout of a call between former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Turkey's foreign minister that Aidan sent to a superior was then forwarded to Epstein.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the allegations of corruption and disclosure of confidential information would be addressed "in accordance with the organization's legal and policy framework." "It goes without saying that the sharing of confidential information without express authority to do so ⁠is against procedure," ​Dujarric told Reuters in an emailed statement.

CODE ⁠TO EPSTEIN'S PARIS APARTMENT "These emails, including the transfer of U.N. documents, are staggering," Barrot told RTL radio. He said he had learned of Aidan's actions on Tuesday via a report published by French investigative website ⁠Mediapart.

In one email exchange, Aidan asked Epstein whether he could have the entrance codes to the financier's luxury apartment in Paris - a request Epstein responded to favourably. Aidan joined the Foreign Ministry around ​2000. He is identified by the ministry as a "principal secretary of foreign affairs currently on personal leave and working outside the ministry."

Gerard Araud, France's ambassador to the ⁠United States at the time, said on X that he had sent Aidan back to France. He did not say why but referred to the existence of an FBI file on Aidan, of which he gave ⁠no ​details. His work at the ministry included a secondment at U.N. headquarters in New York from 2006 to 2013. At the time of his resignation from the secondment, a disciplinary process against him was under way, Dujarric said.

MACRON 'APPALLED' BY FINDINGS President Emmanuel Macron is "appalled by the recent findings," a source close to the French leader said.

Government spokesperson ⁠Maud Bregeon said "judicial bodies must take up this case if they so wish. All light must be shed on this appalling and far-reaching affair." The release of a cache ⁠of new files in the U.S. this ⁠year has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich across Europe and the U.S. In France, former Culture Minister Jack Lang stepped down from the Arab World Institute, a Foreign Ministry-backed cultural organisation, after his name appeared hundreds of ‌times in the documents.

