SIR closed chapter after SC verdict, hopeful of fair Bengal polls: Guv

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said SIR was now a ''closed chapter'' following the Supreme Court's verdict and expressed confidence that the Election Commission will conduct the upcoming Assembly polls in the state fairly. ''Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is now a closed chapter after the top court's verdict. If there are shortcomings in the conduct of the exercise, it will certainly be addressed in a balanced manner,'' Bose said. The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear to the states that it will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the completion of the SIR of electoral rolls. Referring to the Assembly elections, the governor voiced optimism about the poll panel's role. ''The EC will certainly ensure that the Bengal polls are conducted fairly,'' he said. Bose's remarks come amidst heightened political activity in the state ahead of the Assembly polls, with various parties stepping up preparations and sharpening their campaigns. The governor underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence in the electoral process and the institutions responsible for conducting it.

