Massive corruption in Global Ayyappa Sangam; probe required: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday alleged there was massive corruption in connection with the Global Ayyappa Sangam held last year and demanded a probe into the matter. His remarks came a day after the Kerala High Court said there were several issues and serious inconsistencies in the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangam.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:33 IST
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday alleged there was massive corruption in connection with the Global Ayyappa Sangam held last year and demanded a probe into the matter. Chennithala, speaking to reporters here, claimed that around Rs 7 crore was spent on the event and termed it as ''wasteful expenditure'' and ''corruption'' that needs to be brought to light. ''If that is not done, we will pursue the matter through legal means. Legal proceedings must be initiated against those responsible, including the former president of the Devaswom Board,'' the Congress leader contended. He also alleged that the event was a venue for ''large-scale financial irregularities and misappropriation'' and sought a ''comprehensive and detailed investigation'' into it. The Congress leader also questioned who authorised such ''squandering'' of government or Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) funds for the event. His remarks came a day after the Kerala High Court said there were several issues and ''serious inconsistencies'' in the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangam. The court has sought ''explanations and clarifications'' from the TDB and the Kerala State Audit Department regarding the inconsistencies. Chennithala claimed that even the High Court had acknowledged there was corruption in various matters connected with Sabarimala, as it had ordered an investigation into the transactions by casual labourers and permanent duty staff during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

