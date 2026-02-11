Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore
Ashiana Housing Ltd announced it sold 242 homes in Gurugram, converting Expressions of Interest into bookings for a total of Rs 767 crore. The ongoing project offers 364 apartments, reflecting consistent demand. The company has crossed Rs 2,000 crore in bookings this financial year, showcasing strong market presence.
Ashiana Housing Ltd has announced the sale of 242 homes at its new residential project in Gurugram, achieving a transaction value of Rs 767 crore. The homes are part of Ashiana Aaroham Phase 1 and 2, kid-centric residential developments designed with young families in mind.
The conversion of Expressions of Interest into confirmed bookings started on February 7, 2026. Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director of Ashiana Housing, remarked on the robust response, noting that the company has surpassed Rs 2,000 crore of booked area value in the current fiscal year. This milestone signifies unwavering demand and confidence in Ashiana's offerings.
As a leading real estate developer in India, Ashiana Housing's portfolio boasts over 55 projects in four categories, constructed across 8 cities with more than 23 million square feet delivered. The Gurugram project only adds to Ashiana's reputation for meeting market demands efficiently.
