Congress Leader Criticizes Jaishankar over US-Indo Tariff Claims

Congress leader Pawar Khera criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, dubbing him a 'forum minister' after Trump's interview where the latter used tariffs to influence India's PM in 2025. Khera alleges Jaishankar's international trips yield no results as India fails in narrative battles against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:46 IST
Congress MP Pawan Khera (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Pawar Khera has launched a pointed critique at India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, branding him a "forum minister." This comes in the wake of former US President Donald Trump's interview claims about pressuring Prime Minister Modi via trade tariffs to halt Operation Sindoor.

Khera shared Trump's interview video and challenged the effectiveness of Jaishankar's diplomatic endeavors, accusing him of running up taxpayer-funded expenses on international trips that produce inconsequential results. "The 'Forum Minister' will again speak globally, yet there's a glaring void in accomplishments," Khera asserted.

The Congress leader also highlighted India's faltering narrative battle with Pakistan, citing the US Trade Representative Office's controversial map exclusion of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. Meanwhile, Trump maintains his tariff strategy was pivotal in defusing Indo-Pak conflicts, a claim India has consistently denied, insisting that any disputes with Pakistan be settled bilaterally, void of external influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

