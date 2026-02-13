UPDATE 1-North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty

​North Korea's Kim Yo Jong said in a statement on Friday that ‌South Korean authorities should take steps to prevent "reoccurrence of provocative sovereignty violation," state media KCNA reported, referring to a drone flown ‌into its airspace recently.

Kim, the powerful sister of ‌North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said she appreciates the South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's expression of his regret over the "drone ⁠intrusion" as "sensible ​behavior," KCNA ⁠reported. Chung earlier this week in his speech at a local cathedral expressed "deep ⁠regret" over a drone sent by a South Korean civilian, ​according to Yonhap News Agency.

Kim said it was "fortunate" ⁠that Chung made the comment, adding that Pyongyang does not care who ⁠sent ​the drone and whether it was an individual or a civilian organisation. South Korean President Lee Jae ⁠Myung, who has sought a conciliatory approach toward Pyongyang, said in ⁠January ⁠that there appeared to be a loophole in the monitoring system to detect drones operated by ‌local ‌civilians.

