Tragic Crash: South Korean Army Helicopter Accident
A South Korean Army AH-1S Cobra helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gapyeong, killing both crew members. The military has suspended all AH-1S operations pending an investigation. The flight was part of training for emergency landing procedures. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:26 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
An AH-1S Cobra attack helicopter belonging to the South Korean Army crashed in Gapyeong, resulting in the deaths of the two crew members on board. The tragic incident occurred during a training flight around 11 a.m., local time, on Monday.
The helicopter plummeted for yet-to-be-determined reasons, leading to the suspension of all AH-1S helicopters by the military. An emergency response team has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
According to the military, the training involved practising emergency landing procedures without shutting down the engine, aiming to enhance preparedness for unforeseen situations.
