Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

In a transformative move, 24 students from the remote region of Gadchiroli will advance their education at Curtin University in Australia. This is part of a wide-ranging corporate social responsibility initiative by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd.

To date, ten students across two batches are already in Perth, having completed a year of studies. Fourteen more students will soon join them, visas have been secured and preparations are underway.

These students are enrolled in prestigious Engineering and Management courses, ensuring a promising future. The initiative also offers international-standard roles and the prospect of Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOPs) at LMEL, as confirmed by Managing Director B Prabhakaran.

