Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. is facilitating higher education for 24 students from Gadchiroli, enabling them to study at Curtin University in Australia. The initiative covers all expenses, aiming to create sustainable futures and provide job opportunities. This reflects a commitment to transformative social impact.
- Country:
- India
In a transformative move, 24 students from the remote region of Gadchiroli will advance their education at Curtin University in Australia. This is part of a wide-ranging corporate social responsibility initiative by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd.
To date, ten students across two batches are already in Perth, having completed a year of studies. Fourteen more students will soon join them, visas have been secured and preparations are underway.
These students are enrolled in prestigious Engineering and Management courses, ensuring a promising future. The initiative also offers international-standard roles and the prospect of Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOPs) at LMEL, as confirmed by Managing Director B Prabhakaran.
(With inputs from agencies.)