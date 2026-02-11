Ritu Tawde Shatters Quarter-Century Shiv Sena Hold to Become Mumbai's 78th Mayor

In a historic shift, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ritu Tawde was elected as Mumbai's 78th Mayor, concluding the Shiv Sena's 25-year control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Elected unopposed, Tawde is the second BJP member to hold this esteemed position in 44 years.

Tawde, together with BJP ally Sanjay Ghadi as Deputy Mayor, represents a new political era. Their unchallenged election signifies a power shift, while Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani chaired the proceedings as the presiding officer. Despite Congress criticisms over seat allocations, changes in Mumbai's civic dynamics were undeniable.

Having a history of leadership in women's issues and urban development, Tawde is poised to push forward her agenda amid this significant transformation. BJP's victory in the BMC elections, securing 89 of 227 seats, marks a new dawn post the Shiv Sena's longstanding dominance since 1997.

