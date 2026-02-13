One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odesa region, deputy PM says

​A ​Russian ‌drone attack killed ​one person and ‌injured six others at one of the ‌ports in Ukraine's Odesa ‌region on the Black Sea, Ukraine's ⁠Deputy ​Prime ⁠Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on ⁠Friday.

"Russia launched massive ​strikes on port and ⁠railway infrastructure," he wrote ⁠on ​Telegram, adding that railway infrastructure ⁠in the Dnipropetrovsk region ⁠also ⁠came under attack.

