Left Menu

Iran to participate in the AI summit in Delhi, signals strengthening tech ties with India

As India prepares to host one of the world's premier gatherings on artificial intelligence, the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi next week, Iran will also be represented. The country's participation will include the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali told ANI on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:42 IST
Iran to participate in the AI summit in Delhi, signals strengthening tech ties with India
Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ayushi Agarwal As India prepares to host one of the world's premier gatherings on artificial intelligence, the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi next week, Iran will also be represented. The country's participation will include the Minister of Communications and Information Technology,Sattar Hashemi, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali told ANI on Friday.

Highlighting Iran's focus on technological advancement, Ambassador Fathali stated that the country views the development of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, as a national priority. He emphasised that Iran welcomes expanded scientific and technological cooperation with friendly countries, particularly India, in the field of AI.

The participation of Iranian officials at the summit underscores a growing interest in cross-border collaborations in emerging technologies and reflects the strategic importance both nations place on AI as a driver of innovation and economic growth. The AI Impact Summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, will convene leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to shape the future of AI.

The summit is expected to draw world leaders, top policymakers, industry executives and innovators from across the world, reflecting a broad international commitment to shaping the future of AI. Among the high-profile dignitaries confirmed for the summit are Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders are scheduled to visit India during the summit, underscoring the diplomatic and strategic significance of the event in global technology cooperation and bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

 India
2
PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's poll victory

PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's p...

 India
3
EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russian rate call looms

EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russi...

 Global
4
Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essential

Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026