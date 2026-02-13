Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Congress Demands Puri's Resignation Over 'Epstein Files'

The Congress party has urged Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to resign following his alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein, as revealed in the 'Epstein files'. Congress questions Puri's authority and purpose of meetings with Epstein. Puri denies the allegations, stating interactions were unrelated to Epstein’s crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:13 IST
Controversy Erupts as Congress Demands Puri's Resignation Over 'Epstein Files'
Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri intensified on Friday, as the Congress party demanded his resignation over alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein after his name surfaced in the 'Epstein files' released in the USA.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera raised questions about Puri's authority and intentions behind meetings with Epstein, who was convicted of child sex crimes. Khera questioned why Puri interacted with Epstein while holding a governmental position and why Digital India was discussed with Epstein.

Puri strongly refuted the allegations, asserting his meetings with Epstein had no connection to his criminal activities. Meanwhile, Congress members protested outside Parliament demanding accountability from Puri.

