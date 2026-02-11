India's Oil Minister Denies Wrongdoing with Jeffrey Epstein
India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri acknowledged interacting with Jeffrey Epstein but denied involvement in any crimes. Puri explained their meetings were linked to his role in a New York think tank. His response followed claims in Epstein's emails, questioned by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in parliament.
- Country:
- India
India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, revealed interactions with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, he firmly denied any involvement in criminal activities. The statement comes amid scrutiny over Epstein's connections, especially within his role at the International Peace Institute, a New York-based think tank.
Puri made three or four brief communications with Epstein while at the institute, led by Norwegian diplomat Terje Roed-Larsen until 2020. Connections led to repercussions, such as Roed-Larsen's apology and ambassadorial resignations by his wife, Mona Juul, raising questions in Indian parliament.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi brought Puri's name up, citing emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice. These highlighted Epstein's communications with Puri about inviting LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman to India to evaluate internet business prospects, yet Puri categorically denied any impropriety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
