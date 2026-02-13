Bail Brings Victory to Justice: The Odyssey of Pappu Yadav

Independent MP Pappu Yadav was freed from jail on Friday after securing bail from a Patna court in a decades-old forgery case. The case dates back to 1995, and though Yadav received bail on Tuesday, his release was delayed due to other pending cases.

Upon his release, Yadav vehemently criticized political opponents and insinuated that senior police officials were plotting against him. He extended gratitude towards several prominent politicians, such as Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi, for their support during his incarceration.

Yadav also raised concerns about a potential assassination plot at the hospital and reiterated his commitment to the NEET aspirant death case, underscoring broader issues about the safety and security of female students in hostels.

