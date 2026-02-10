Tensions Escalate in Bihar Over NEET Aspirant's Death Probe
The family of a deceased NEET aspirant from Bihar is protesting after being served with a notice for DNA testing by the police's SIT, despite the case being transferred to the CBI. The family alleges harassment and demands a judicial probe, as village protests grow over the incident.
- Country:
- India
The mysterious death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, Bihar, has ignited tensions following police actions against her family. The aspirant was found unconscious at a hostel and later died in a hospital, spurring allegations of assault and cover-up attempts.
Despite the state recommending a CBI investigation, the police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a DNA testing notice to her family, who are alleging harassment. Family members recounted that the SIT arrived at her uncle's home late at night, delivering the notice despite resistance.
The state government's handling of the case has sparked local protests, with the family demanding a judicial inquiry. Patna Police officials have not commented on these developments, which continue to catalyze unrest within the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
