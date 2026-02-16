Hearse Heist: Charcoal Smugglers Escape Malawi Police in Fake Funeral
In Malawi, nine individuals used a hearse in a fake funeral to smuggle charcoal. This method aimed to evade detection amid prevalent deforestation issues. Forestry officers intercepted the illegal transport, uncovering 30 bags worth 3 million kwacha. The suspects managed to escape, facing legal consequences if caught.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:39 IST
Nine suspects have evaded police capture in Malawi after attempting to smuggle charcoal using a hearse disguised as a funeral procession, authorities revealed.
Forestry officials, alerted by a tip-off, intercepted the procession near Chikwawa, discovering an empty coffin and 30 bags of charcoal valued at 3 million kwacha.
The suspects, initially detained, managed to escape custody. They face potential imprisonment or fines for illegal possession and transportation of forestry products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
