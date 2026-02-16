Left Menu

Delhi Police Week: Building Bridges with Community

The Delhi Police commenced its 'Police Week' with various community engagement programs to promote police-public partnership. From February 16-22, activities focused on service, security, and citizen-centric initiatives such as blood donation camps, public performances, and awareness campaigns were organized, showcasing the commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:17 IST
The Delhi Police launched its annual 'Police Week' with a range of community-oriented events aimed at fostering better relations between the police force and the public. The week-long celebration, taking place from February 16-22, underscores themes of service, security, and dedication.

Marking the event's start, officials emphasized the theme 'Seva-Commitment to Selfless Public Service.' Blood donation camps across police districts saw participation from both citizens and police personnel, highlighting community involvement and the collective sense of social responsibility.

Throughout the week, various activities are planned to engage the public. These include vibrant displays like lighting up police buildings, performances by the Delhi Police Band, public awareness campaigns via Jansampark vehicles, and sports events like the 'Delhi Gully Olympics.' Additionally, exhibitions, podcasts, cultural programs, and a 'Run for Drug Awareness' campaign further emphasize the initiatives.

