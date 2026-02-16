Congress to Challenge BJP Over Key Issues in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
The Congress plans to highlight issues such as the Indore water tragedy, the state's economy, and farmer concerns during the Madhya Pradesh assembly's budget session. They demand accountability from certain BJP ministers, address corruption, and raise concerns about the impact of a US-India trade agreement on local agriculture.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party is gearing up to put the BJP-led government under scrutiny during the Madhya Pradesh assembly's budget session. High on their agenda are issues such as the tragic water crisis in Indore, economic challenges facing the state, and the welfare of farmers.
Congress intends to hold the government accountable on several fronts, including allegations of corruption and crimes against women, as well as controversies surrounding certain BJP ministers. Changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the rights of tribal, Dalit, and OBC communities also feature prominently in their concerns.
Particular focus is on the water tragedy in Indore, where over 30 deaths have occurred from contaminated water. Adding to the economic debate, Congress is wary of the Bhavantar scheme for soybean farmers and the potential impact of a US-India trade agreement on Madhya Pradesh agriculture. The party calls for a detailed examination of the state's financial health as the session progresses.
