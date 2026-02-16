US Trade Deal: A Threat to India's Farmers?
AICC secretary Pranav Jha argues that the US trade deal will harm Indian farmers by opening local markets to heavily subsidized American agriculture, thereby putting local farmers at a disadvantage. Jha particularly highlights the potential negative impact on cotton farmers and resource-rich states like Jharkhand.
In a strong critique of the recent US trade agreement, AICC Secretary Pranav Jha asserted that the deal could be detrimental to India's agriculture sector. Speaking at a press conference in Jharkhand, Jha expressed concerns about the pact's potential to favor the US at the expense of Indian farmers.
The deal allegedly exposes Indian farmers to unfair competition, as American farmers receive generous subsidies—Rs 64 lakh annually—compared to the meager Rs 12,000 Indian farmers receive. Jha argues that this imbalance will particularly affect vulnerable sectors like cotton farming.
Jha also demanded transparency regarding the agreement's provisions for states rich in minerals and forest produce, expressing fears about its broader economic impacts on regions like Jharkhand. The discourse raises questions on how well the deal aligns with India's agricultural and economic priorities.
