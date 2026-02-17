Left Menu

Political Crossroads: Sarma Meets Borah Amidst Resignation Drama

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with Bhupen Borah, who recently resigned from his post as the state's Congress president. Despite the Congress's efforts to retain him, Borah is weighing his options. Sarma indicated the BJP is willing to support Borah in future elections.

In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited former state Congress president Bhupen Borah at his residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati. The meeting comes amidst Borah's recent resignation from the Congress, which the party's leadership has yet to accept.

Greeted with traditional 'aarti' by Borah's family, Sarma's visit signals potential political shifts, as the BJP extends a welcoming hand to Borah. The Chief Minister has publicly stated that the BJP's doors are open for Borah, offering support to secure a 'safe seat' in upcoming assembly polls.

Despite overtures from the BJP, Borah remains undecided. The Congress leadership has been persistent in persuading him to reconsider his decision. With both parties vying for his political allegiance, Borah finds himself at a critical crossroads in his political career.

