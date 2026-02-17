Sherman Ali Ahmed Joins Raijor Dal Ahead of Assam Elections
Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has joined the Raijor Dal, marking another major defection from Assam's main opposition. This move comes ahead of state assembly elections, following the recent exit of former Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah to the BJP.
Sherman Ali Ahmed, a suspended Congress MLA, has taken a pivotal step in his political career by joining the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal. His decision emerges as the second major defection from Assam's main opposition party within two days.
Ahmed's transition comes as the state braces for assembly elections. His shift follows closely behind Bhupen Kumar Borah, the former state Congress president, who recently joined the BJP. Ahmed, a notable three-time legislator from Baghbor constituency, was warmly welcomed in a public event at Kalgachia in Barpeta district by Gogoi and senior Raijor Dal leaders.
In his address, Ahmed expressed his intent to contest from the Mandia constituency, marking the first elections post-delimitation. Accusing previous parties of ousting him for championing underprivileged voices, Ahmed vows to continue his advocacy for marginalized communities. Raijor Dal leader Gogoi reiterated the party's mission to support economically deprived groups.
