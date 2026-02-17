Left Menu

Telangana High Court Denounces Abuse of Advocate Privilege in Criminal Cases

The Telangana High Court has ruled that advocates participating in criminal activities cannot claim protection under attorney-client privilege. This decision stemmed from a case involving advocate M A Akthar, who was implicated in a money laundering case. The court emphasized that such actions do not align with the Bar's independence.

  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has clearly stated that advocates who engage in criminal activities cannot use the attorney-client privilege as a defense. This verdict emerged amid allegations against M A Akthar, an advocate embroiled in a money laundering case.

The High Court panel noted that Akthar's attempt to hide behind his professional status was merely a strategy to avoid a rightful investigation into his alleged possession and concealment of crime proceeds. The court asserted that while the Bar's independence is crucial, it does not permit illicit actions like money laundering.

The Enforcement Directorate argued that the evidence unambiguously showed Akthar's involvement in facilitating fraudulent transactions. Conversely, Akthar contended that his association with the case was unfounded, claiming that prior investigations saw the related dispute as purely civil. However, the High Court dismissed his procedural objections, prioritizing justice over technicalities.

