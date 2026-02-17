Left Menu

BJP Leader Anil Vij's Bathroom Accident Disrupts Budget Session Plans

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has fractured both legs after slipping in his bathroom. The incident will make him miss the upcoming Haryana Assembly budget session. This is not his first fracture; he had previous incidents in 2020 and last year, requiring medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:23 IST
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has sustained fractures to both legs following a bathroom slip in his Ambala Cantt residence on Sunday evening. Medical professionals have recommended an extensive three-week rest period.

In a conversation with PTI on Tuesday, Vij recounted the incident, highlighting the unforeseen fall that resulted in both legs striking a wall. Despite his injuries, the 72-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was observed humming the classic Hindi film song, 'Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche'.

The accident means Vij, who also holds the Energy and Labour portfolios, will likely miss the entire budget session of the Haryana Assembly, which starts on February 20. Historically, this isn't the first fracture for Vij, who similarly injured himself last year and during the pandemic in 2020, necessitating surgical intervention for a fractured thigh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

