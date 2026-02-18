Left Menu

BJP's Bhiwandi Blow: Civic Split Sparks Congress Mayoral Bid

The BJP faces a setback in Bhiwandi-Nizampur's mayoral race as nine corporators break away to support a Congress-led alliance, pushing the Congress-NCP (SP) block past the halfway mark. This shift positions the Congress to install its own mayor, following a fractured electoral result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:47 IST
The BJP has encountered a significant obstacle ahead of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur mayoral elections, as nine of its 22 corporators have defected. They have formed a new group, aligning with the Congress-led alliance, which is now poised to elect a mayor.

This realignment, backed by the Bhiwandi Secular Front consisting of the breakaway corporators, pushes the Congress-NCP (SP) coalition past the crucial halfway mark of 46 seats in the 90-member council, as confirmed by a Congress official on Wednesday.

The internal differences between the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, supported by the Samajwadi Party, contributed to the shift. The Congress, having emerged the largest party in last month's elections, now aims to appoint both the mayor and deputy mayor, after securing a fractured victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

