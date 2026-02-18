Strengthening Ties: India and Serbia Forge New Alliances at AI Impact Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed enhancing cooperation in sectors like defence, manufacturing, and infrastructure at the India AI Impact Summit. The event features 600 startups and aims at boosting international collaboration in AI with over 20 heads of state attending.
In a strategic move to bolster bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as defence, manufacturing, and infrastructure.
Held on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, the discussions highlighted the longstanding partnership between India and Serbia. Both leaders expressed confidence in the further acceleration of these ties.
The summit, which runs from February 16-20, showcases over 600 startups and multiple international pavilions, emphasizing global collaboration in artificial intelligence. More than 20 heads of state and 500 global AI leaders are in attendance, marking a significant step for India's participation in the Serbian Expo.
