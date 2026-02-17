Left Menu

NCP Urges CBI Probe into Ajit Pawar's Mysterious Plane Crash

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a CBI investigation into the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, amid growing suspicions of foul play. The NCP, alongside political allies, is pressing for answers, citing public concern over the delay in the crash probe.

Updated: 17-02-2026 20:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has officially requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of former party chief Ajit Pawar, who tragically passed away in a plane crash in Baramati. On Tuesday, the memorandum was presented to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by several NCP leaders, including Sunetra Pawar and MP Praful Patel.

The plane crash, which occurred on January 28 at the Baramati airport in Pune district, also claimed the lives of four others. The NCP, along with allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, has expressed concerns that the incident may have involved foul play.

Earlier in the day, NCP's Supriya Sule voiced her worries about potential foul play, urging the Civil Aviation Ministry to address these concerns. She stated that many, including Rohit Pawar, have lingering questions. Rohit Pawar criticized the sluggish pace of the investigation, suggesting it may be a tactic to shield vested interests. These concerns have ignited public demand for transparency and justice.

