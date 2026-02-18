Bengal's Political Landscape Shifts with Rajya Sabha Election
With the ruling TMC positioned to secure four out of five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, and the BJP expected to win one, the upcoming elections signify a pivotal moment in Bengal's political environment. For the first time since 1952, the Left Front lacks representation in the Rajya Sabha.
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes political maneuver, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to dominate the Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal, claiming four out of the five seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to secure the remaining position as political strategies unfold ahead of March 16.
The political arithmetic favors TMC, with an effective assembly majority, suggesting minimal surprises unless unexpected candidates alter the outcome. In stark contrast, the Left Front faces an unprecedented absence from the Upper House since 1952, marking a significant decline in its influence in Bengal.
This election, though routine, holds symbolic importance. It precedes an intense assembly election season, serving as a rehearsal for political narratives and party strength assessments. Both TMC and BJP are under scrutiny as candidate selections are poised to echo political intentions ahead of state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Assam's Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections
Cultural Icons Join Congress as Kerala Assembly Elections Loom
Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Ahead of Assembly Elections
BNP's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter in Bangladesh's Political Landscape
Countdown to Crucial Assembly Elections in Key Indian States