Left Menu

Bengal's Political Landscape Shifts with Rajya Sabha Election

With the ruling TMC positioned to secure four out of five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, and the BJP expected to win one, the upcoming elections signify a pivotal moment in Bengal's political environment. For the first time since 1952, the Left Front lacks representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:07 IST
Bengal's Political Landscape Shifts with Rajya Sabha Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes political maneuver, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to dominate the Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal, claiming four out of the five seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to secure the remaining position as political strategies unfold ahead of March 16.

The political arithmetic favors TMC, with an effective assembly majority, suggesting minimal surprises unless unexpected candidates alter the outcome. In stark contrast, the Left Front faces an unprecedented absence from the Upper House since 1952, marking a significant decline in its influence in Bengal.

This election, though routine, holds symbolic importance. It precedes an intense assembly election season, serving as a rehearsal for political narratives and party strength assessments. Both TMC and BJP are under scrutiny as candidate selections are poised to echo political intentions ahead of state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiative

Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiati...

 India
2
HUL Bets Big on Premium Growth with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

HUL Bets Big on Premium Growth with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

 India
3
Delhi Tragedy Sparks Legal and Emotional Fallout

Delhi Tragedy Sparks Legal and Emotional Fallout

 India
4
Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights

Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026