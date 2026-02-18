Bengal's Political Landscape Shifts with Rajya Sabha Election

In a high-stakes political maneuver, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to dominate the Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal, claiming four out of the five seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to secure the remaining position as political strategies unfold ahead of March 16.

The political arithmetic favors TMC, with an effective assembly majority, suggesting minimal surprises unless unexpected candidates alter the outcome. In stark contrast, the Left Front faces an unprecedented absence from the Upper House since 1952, marking a significant decline in its influence in Bengal.

This election, though routine, holds symbolic importance. It precedes an intense assembly election season, serving as a rehearsal for political narratives and party strength assessments. Both TMC and BJP are under scrutiny as candidate selections are poised to echo political intentions ahead of state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)