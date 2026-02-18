Democrats Boycott Trump's State of the Union Amid Rising Partisan Tensions

Liberal U.S. lawmakers are set to boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, opting instead for an outdoor rally to protest his policies. Organizers cited partisan tensions as driving the 'People's State of the Union' event.

Senators Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, and Chris Van Hollen, among other Democrats, will participate in the protest rally. They aim to challenge Trump's agenda and highlight opposition to Republican policies.

This move underscores the progressively partisan tone of the annual address, reflecting a broader national divide. The rally is part of ongoing protests against Trump's policies on issues like taxes and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)