Argentina's Maritime Workers Strike: Labour Reform Faces Backlash

Argentine maritime workers launched a 48-hour strike in response to a labor reform proposal by President Milei's administration. The strike paralyzed grain exports, as unions argue the reform threatens workers' rights. Key ports like Rosario were affected, bringing agro-export activities to a halt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 02:40 IST
Argentine maritime workers initiated a 48-hour strike, halting operations at key ports over a controversial labor reform proposed by President Javier Milei. The reform, considered a flagship policy of Milei's administration, has united various unions against measures they claim would erode worker rights.

The strike, executed by the country's maritime workers federation FESIMAF, has disrupted the shipment of grains from Argentina, one of the world's top food exporters. Industry leaders claim the strike has brought agro-export activities to a standstill and criticize it as a politically motivated move.

Unions argue that the proposed law would dismantle worker protections by capping severance pay, restricting strike rights, and limiting damage claims after dismissals. With operations severely impacted, the lower house of Argentina's Congress is expected to debate the reform further, amidst ongoing industrial action.

