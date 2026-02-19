Left Menu

Trilateral Commitment: Mexico's Stand on CUSMA Review

The Canadian minister for Canada-U.S. trade announced on Wednesday that Mexico is committed to maintaining a trilateral agreement under the free trade pact with North America. Mexican officials expressed their desire to work with Canada to ensure a strengthened CUSMA review. Dominic LeBlanc shared these details from a press conference in Mexico.

Dominic LeBlanc
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian minister overseeing trade with the United States emphasized on Wednesday that Mexico is eager to sustain the trilateral agreement within the North American free trade pact, which is due for review this year.

Dominic LeBlanc, speaking at a press conference in Mexico, highlighted Mexico's intent to collaborate closely with Canada in order to ensure that the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CUSMA) review results in strengthening and continuing the trilateral trade agreement.

LeBlanc expressed confidence in the Mexican economy secretary's commitment to this goal, underscoring the importance of solidifying North American economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

