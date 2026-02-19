Peru's Leadership Shuffle: José María Balcázar Takes Helm Amid Turmoil
Peru's Congress elected 83-year-old José María Balcázar as president, marking the eighth new leader in a decade. Amid corruption allegations, Balcázar replaced an ousted interim president. The political crisis reveals legislative instability. Balcázar faces a turbulent term, ending with elections in April, amidst rising violence and demands for election transparency.
In a significant political development, Peru's Congress elected José María Balcázar, a former judge from the Perú Libre party, as the nation's eighth president in ten years. His election follows the ousting of an interim leader amid corruption allegations, perpetuating Peru's political instability.
Balcázar's rise to power comes after conservative interim president José Jerí was removed over undisclosed dealings with Chinese businessmen. The ongoing impeachment saga highlights frequent interpretations of 'permanent moral incapacity,' a constitutional article leveraged to justify presidential removals.
In his short five-month term, Balcázar faces challenges including rampant violence affecting small businesses. The political landscape awaits general elections in April 2024, with calls for transparency amidst escalating demands from diverse political factions.
