Peru's Leadership Shuffle: José María Balcázar Takes Helm Amid Turmoil

In a significant political development, Peru's Congress elected José María Balcázar, a former judge from the Perú Libre party, as the nation's eighth president in ten years. His election follows the ousting of an interim leader amid corruption allegations, perpetuating Peru's political instability.

Balcázar's rise to power comes after conservative interim president José Jerí was removed over undisclosed dealings with Chinese businessmen. The ongoing impeachment saga highlights frequent interpretations of 'permanent moral incapacity,' a constitutional article leveraged to justify presidential removals.

In his short five-month term, Balcázar faces challenges including rampant violence affecting small businesses. The political landscape awaits general elections in April 2024, with calls for transparency amidst escalating demands from diverse political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)