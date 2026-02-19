New Mexico Investigates Chilling Epstein Allegations

The New Mexico Department of Justice is delving into disturbing allegations that surfaced from the U.S. Department of Justice's documents, implicating the late Jeffrey Epstein. The claims suggest Epstein ordered two foreign girls to be buried outside his secluded New Mexico ranch.

Lauren Rodriguez, spokesperson for New Mexico's DOJ, confirmed the state had sought an unredacted copy of a 2019 email from the U.S. Justice Department that contained this allegation. Although immediate responses from DOJ and FBI were unavailable, Rodriguez emphasized the commitment to extensively review the new data shared by the U.S. Justice Department.

This revelation follows New Mexico's legislative probe into Epstein's alleged sexual misconduct at the Zorro Ranch. The investigation has become a significant political hurdle for President Trump, under increased scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers demanding answers to Epstein's atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)