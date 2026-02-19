Left Menu

Judge Strikes Down Immigration Board's Detention Policy

A federal judge nullified a Board of Immigration Appeals decision supporting Trump's policy on detaining immigrants without bond. Judge Sunshine Sykes criticized the administration's actions and refused compliance with a previous ruling deeming the policy illegal. The Justice and Homeland Security departments declined immediate comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 08:13 IST
A federal judge in Riverside, California, has nullified the decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals that had backed the Trump administration's policy of mandatory detention for immigrants without bond. This ruling marked a significant setback for policies that have faced extensive legal challenges.

U.S. District Judge Sunshine Sykes criticized the Board of Immigration Appeals for failing to align with her prior declaration of the policy's unlawfulness. Appointed by President Joe Biden, Sykes condemned the administration's continuous attempts to implement the policy despite legal barriers.

Despite the court's ruling, immigration judges have been instructed to adhere to the board's policy. Sykes condemned the Department of Homeland Security for misleading descriptions of its enforcement actions, and both the Justice and Homeland Security departments have yet to provide comments in response to the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

