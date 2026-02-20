Kim Jong Un Charts the Future: North Korea's Political Playbook Unveiled

North Korea's most crucial political event has commenced, with leader Kim Jong Un highlighting the nation's domestic and foreign policy for the coming five years. The congress is a platform for further solidifying Kim's family's authoritative rule.

During the congress, Kim praised economic advancements since the 2021 gathering, citing enhanced regional status and a robust state structure. The event is a chance for Kim to delineate economic and military objectives, heightening standards of living and propelling socialist construction.

Internationally, Kim has been deepening ties with Russia and China amidst a frozen relationship with the U.S. South Korea's intelligence foresees Kim potentially positioning his teenage daughter as a successor, solidifying North Korea's fourth-generation regime succession.