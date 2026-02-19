Italy Plans Huge Military Expansion by 2044

In an ambitious plan, Italy's defence ministry is contemplating a 60% increase in military personnel over the next 18 years, an endeavor estimated to cost around six billion euros. A document seen by Reuters highlights that military experts have drafted the proposal, which has been presented to Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. The plan, expected to unveil by March's end, aims to revamp the armed forces.

The experts suggest an increase in personnel numbers for the army, navy, and air force to 275,000 from approximately 170,000 currently, including a 15,000-strong reserve. Last year, NATO aligned on raising defense spending to 5% of national output, a move pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump. It poses a challenge for Italy, a country dealing with significant debt, and traditionally lower budgets than its partners.

NATO estimated that Italy allocated just 2.01% of GDP to defense last year. The new proposal, still pending parliamentary approval, outlines a gradual staffing increase by 2044. Personnel costs are projected to rise to almost 15 billion euros from the current 8.8 billion. Despite Defence Minister Guido Crosetto's pledge to reach the 5% target by 2035, opposition persists, arguing funds are better spent on health and education.

