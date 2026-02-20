Sukhbir Badal's Vision for Punjab: Empowerment and Development

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, has pledged to expand financial support programs in Punjab. Among the proposed measures are increased 'Shagun' benefits, higher old-age pensions, and the reinstatement of the 'Atta-Daal' scheme, conditional on winning the forthcoming elections.

Badal articulated his vision during a rally in Zira, Ferozepur district, distinguishing his aspirations for Punjab from the alleged exploitative practices of the 'Delhi-based' parties, such as Congress, AAP, and BJP. He emphasized his commitment to the welfare of Punjab's farmers, laborers, and the impoverished.

Critiquing current governance, Badal vowed infrastructural improvements, promised provision of tubewell connections, flood control measures, and prioritized local employment in industries. His assertions against land auctions and local government practices reflect an assertive political strategy for the upcoming elections.