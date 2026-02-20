Left Menu

Sukhbir Badal's Vision for Punjab: Empowerment and Development

Shiromani Akali Dal's leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, promises to extend and enhance welfare schemes in Punjab, including an increase in 'Shagun' benefits, old-age pensions, and the revival of the 'Atta-Daal' scheme, as part of his vision for the state's development, ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:24 IST
Sukhbir Badal's Vision for Punjab: Empowerment and Development
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, has pledged to expand financial support programs in Punjab. Among the proposed measures are increased 'Shagun' benefits, higher old-age pensions, and the reinstatement of the 'Atta-Daal' scheme, conditional on winning the forthcoming elections.

Badal articulated his vision during a rally in Zira, Ferozepur district, distinguishing his aspirations for Punjab from the alleged exploitative practices of the 'Delhi-based' parties, such as Congress, AAP, and BJP. He emphasized his commitment to the welfare of Punjab's farmers, laborers, and the impoverished.

Critiquing current governance, Badal vowed infrastructural improvements, promised provision of tubewell connections, flood control measures, and prioritized local employment in industries. His assertions against land auctions and local government practices reflect an assertive political strategy for the upcoming elections.

