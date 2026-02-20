Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Shifting Global Trade Dynamics

The U.S. Supreme Court has nullified Donald Trump's extensive tariffs, ruling that he exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The ruling has significant effects on the global economy, causing market fluctuations and future uncertainties with new tariffs possibly looming under different legal justifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:40 IST
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Shifting Global Trade Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant rebuke to former President Donald Trump by striking down his extensive tariffs, ruling 6-3 that he exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The ruling has major implications for the global economy.

Chief Justice John Roberts, authoring the majority opinion, stated that the IEEPA did not grant Trump the power to impose such tariffs. This decision has led to increased market volatility, with a notable rise in U.S. stock indexes, while the dollar weakened, and Treasury yields climbed.

Critics argue that the decision may lead to uncertainties as the administration explores alternative legal avenues. Meanwhile, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and fellow conservatives dissented, arguing that tariffs remain a valid regulatory tool, reflecting deep divisions on presidential powers.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026