Legacy of Courage: Remembering Vungzagin Valte of Manipur

Vungzagin Valte, a BJP MLA from Manipur, passed away after battling injuries from a mob attack during ethnic violence in 2023. A member of the Zomi tribal community, he was remembered for his dedication to public service and commitment to his constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:40 IST
Vungzagin Valte
Vungzagin Valte, a prominent BJP MLA from Manipur, succumbed to injuries he sustained during a violent mob attack amidst the ethnic unrest in 2023. The 61-year-old leader, affiliated with the Zomi tribal community, passed away in a private hospital in Gurugram.

During his fight for recovery, Valte remained a figure of resilience and dedication. He initially traveled to Delhi for extensive medical care after the attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area and had returned to his hometown of Churachandpur last year before his health took a turn for the worse.

Leaders across the political spectrum in Manipur mourned his loss, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to public welfare. Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra stated that Valte's loss is felt deeply not only by his family but also by the residents of Thanlon and Manipur. His contributions, particularly to the Kuki-Zo community, remain a testament to his service-oriented life.

