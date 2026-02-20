Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Shinde Criticizes Congress Amid AI Summit Drama

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following Youth Congress protests at the AI Impact Summit, highlighting what he views as Congress's preference for spectacle over serious opposition. Shinde praises Prime Minister Modi for India's technological and economic advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde voiced strong criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the Youth Congress's protests at the AI Impact Summit. Shinde argued that Gandhi is unsuited to lead his own party, let alone serve as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Taking to social media, Shinde remarked how the Congress's antics contrasted sharply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to highlight India's technological and economic advancements. Quoting Mark Twain, Shinde implied that the Congress's actions were a spectacle, overshadowing a moment meant to celebrate India's growing global stature.

During the summit, Youth Congress members staged a shirtless protest, opposing government policies and the India-US trade deal. Shinde hailed Modi's leadership for strengthening India's profile as a digital and economic powerhouse and criticized the opposition for lacking substantive ideas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

