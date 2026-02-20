Left Menu

New Rule Could Freeze Work Permits for Asylum Seekers Under Trump's Proposal

The Trump administration has proposed pausing work permits for asylum seekers, potentially indefinitely, to deter applications based on employment incentives. The rule intends to lower processing workloads and bolster security checks. Critics argue it undermines legal precedents and could face legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:20 IST
The Trump administration has introduced a proposed rule that could indefinitely pause the issuance of work permits for asylum seekers. Announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the initiative aims to curtail legal work avenues as a motivation for asylum applications, thereby aiming to alleviate processing burdens and enhance security checks.

This proposal forms part of a larger effort by President Trump, re-elected in 2025, to reduce immigration. Under the new rule, work permits would not be issued until certain asylum processing times average 180 days or less. Based on current estimates, this could mean waiting periods ranging from 14 to 173 years unless other factors change the timeline. The proposal also includes stricter eligibility for obtaining these permits.

Importantly, the rule would generally deny work permits to migrants entering the U.S. illegally, with few exceptions. Public comments will be accepted for 60 days following its formal publication. While the administration argues this will deter fraudulent asylum claims, opposition voices critique the regulation as damaging to human rights and legal integrity.

