Tamil Nadu BJP Challenges DMK's Record Ahead of Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran emphasized that voters will decide the future Assembly outcome, aiming for 200 seats. He criticized the DMK government for unfulfilled promises and claimed lawlessness is rising. Nagendran backed EPS as the next Chief Minister, and tackled fund allocation concerns from the Union government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST
BJP President Nainar Nagendran (File Photo/File ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran underscored the pivotal role of the electorate in determining the forthcoming Assembly election results. He suggested that voters will ultimately decide which party will clinch the coveted 200 seats.

Addressing the press, Nagendran criticized the ruling DMK government for its alleged failure to deliver on electoral promises, claiming that 90% remain unmet. Highlighting law and order issues, he cited increased instances of ganja peddling, murders, and robberies as indicators of governance failure under the current administration.

Nagendran positioned Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the NDA's choice for Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. He noted ongoing legal scrutiny of DMK ministers and highlighted concerns about governmental fund allocations. The BJP intensified its critique by releasing a 'report card' within the Assembly to spotlight unfulfilled DMK commitments.

