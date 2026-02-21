Left Menu

Youth Congress Leaders Arrested Over AI Summit Protest: Political Tensions Rise

Four Indian Youth Congress leaders were arrested following their protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi, sparking demonstrations by BJP workers across the country. The Youth Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising the nation's identity, while the BJP condemned the protest as shameful.

Youth Congress Leaders Arrested Over AI Summit Protest: Political Tensions Rise
Visual from Delhi's Patiala House Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Four leaders of the Indian Youth Congress were detained at the AI Summit held at Bharat Mandapam and presented at Patiala House Court on Saturday. Identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, these individuals face further legal proceedings today.

Extensive security was in place as these leaders were transferred from Tilak Marg police station, where they were initially held. In response, BJP activists protested nationwide against the Congress party, denouncing the Indian Youth Congress's actions during the summit.

Demonstrations erupted in cities like Surat and Jammu, while BJP Yuva Morcha members in Delhi condemned the incident strongly. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Congress, asserting that the nation's citizens would not forgive such acts, emphasizing the international commendation of India's AI summit initiatives.

An BJP Yuva Morcha member remarked on the allegedly disgraceful incident by the Indian Youth Congress, suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi owes the nation an apology for the anti-India sentiment purportedly displayed.

Delhi police have pressed charges against the protesters from the Indian Youth Congress, accusing them of obstructing public servants and related non-bailable offenses under prevailing law. Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress maintains that their protest targeted what they term a "compromised Prime Minister" at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

